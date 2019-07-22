Suspect Arrested After Attacking Man With Weed Eater

A Pike County man is in custody after he attacked someone with a weed eater. Pikesville police were called to Jefferson Street on a report that two men were fighting.

Police say when they arrived at the scene they found a man suffering from multiple wounds all over his body. The victim told police that Randall Fordyce had attacked him with a weed eater repeatedly, even as the victim retreated back into his apartment.

Officers managed to track down Fordyce who told officers the fight started because the victim was stealing candy bars from him.

Fordyce was arrested and charged with assault and wanton endangerment.

The victim was taken to Pikeville Medical Center for treatment.

