Suspect Arrested in 2018 Murder

An Evansville man is in jail in connection to the murder of 21-year-old Amon Johnson. Dalarrius Jackson was arrested on Thursday morning around 11:00. He’s accused of fatally shooting Johnson last November.

Johnson’s body was found in an alleyway in the 600 block of East Missouri Street on November 6, 2018. Allegations are circulating social media saying that Jackson killed Johnson because of money.

After a year of seeking justice, Johnson’s loved ones now believe they’ve found the killer. Unfortunately, it’s not enough to bring him back to life.

“It’s just hard, it’s hard to grasp the fact that he’s, like I said, never coming back,” says Mariama Wilson, the woman who helped raise Amon Johnson.

Wilson has been pleading for answers for more than a year as investigators work to figure out who shot Johnson and left his body near trash cans in an Evansville alley.

“I just, I just want them [investigators] to work as hard on his case as if it was their loved ones,” says Wilson.

Now, Dalarrius “Nunu” Jackson, the person police deemed responsible for killing the young Evansville father, is behind bars. Johnson’s loved ones tell 44News they are relieved after this year-long fight for justice.

“They have been staying in contact with the prosecutor’s office as well as the detectives to make sure that somebody would be held accountable for his murder,” says William Payne, Amon Johnson’s family friend.

Wilson has been proactive in trying to end violence in the community. She even formed MASK, Mothers Against Senseless Killings, of Evansville in 2015.

“Nobody wins, I’ve always said that,” says Wilson. “Nobody wins in these situations.”

Now that Johnson’s accused killer is facing charges, his loved ones are reflecting on the 21-year-old’s life which was cut way too short. Loved ones say he was working to create a better future for his own family.

“He was such a bright kid he was always laughing and joking,” says Payne. “What really attracted me to Amon, we would sit down and he would talk about his son and how he wanted to be a good father.”

Payne says even though justice for Johnson is starting to be served, it’s still a very sad time.

“Because you know we lost Amon to a senseless act of violence, and now another young man is about to lose his life to incarceration.”

Jackson is being held in the Vanderburgh County Jail without bond.

