Suspect Accused of Making Threats to School Arrested

An Ohio County man has been arrested after allegedly making threats to a school.

The Ohio County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call of an altercation involving a subject allegedly armed with a handgun and knife in Fordsville. The caller told Ohio County 911 Dispatch that the suspect was armed and heading toward the school.

The Fordsville Elementary School was placed on lockdown by school officials. The Ohio County Sheriff’s Office also sent deputies to the school to assist with the lockdown procedure.

The suspect was then quickly apprehended at the Jumping Jack’s Store parking lot without incident.

Further investigation revealed that the suspect was armed with a knife but did not make any threats toward the school.

Comments

comments