Survey Finds Kids Want to Be YouTubers When They Grow Up

What does your kid want to be when they grow up? A teacher? An astronaut? Or maybe even a firefighter? Lego did a survey through the Harris poll and it turns out three out of 10 kids said they want to be a famous Youtuber or vlogger.

So why do kids want to be social media stars rather than a teacher or an astronaut?

A child psychologist Dr. Jim Schroeder shares what he thinks. “It seems like an easy way to make money. I hate to say that quickly, but to be very honest. Can you imagine the idea of playing games, doing what you really love, and just have fun doing, and making a lot of money? And I think the first thing kids think is wow that sounds like a really cool career,” says Dr. Schroeder.

Ben Burklow, 6, said when his teacher asked what he wants to be when he grows up. He told his teacher he wanted to be a youtuber because it was easy.

Jeff Osbourne owns secret headquarters in Evansville and used to offer classes for kids interested in being Youtubers. Osbourne says it’s not as easy as it looks. Osbourne says, “Some kids were reality checked in the editing process, and all that. There some kids who think, man I can film this, and it will be done in two minutes, and I’ll be on my way to making millions. It’s not like that at all.”

Sam Brown, 12, also wants to be a youtuber when he grows up. “I like YouTube so much that my parents keep telling me to turn it off,” says Brown. But he understands he has a lot of growing to do on YouTube. “I don’t have the knowledge to edit to make it better, and I don’t even have entrance music because I don’t know how to that,” says Brown.

So why does Brown want to be a youtuber? Brown says, “Because I think it’s fun, cool, exciting, and you get to be famous and get lots of money.”

Which isn’t surprising according to Dr. Schroeder. “One thing that’s hard today, is when you look at polls from the last 80 years, and I don’t wanna be hard on this generation, but increasingly generations are more focused on image and status. So image and status come seemingly with popularity,” says Dr. Schroeder.

Which is why Brown says he likes the way he feels when he makes YouTube videos. Browns says he feels like the whole world is watching.

Brown’s mom Valerie Brown says she just wants her son to be happy, but she has her concerns about his youtuber aspirations. “Don’t really know how in the future that would play for holding a job, and supporting a family, so it kind of makes me scared and nervous for him on that,” says Valerie Brown.

Sam Brown has another job idea if being a youtuber doesn’t work out. He would like to be an automotive engineer. That’s why Dr. Schroeder says it’s important to introduce your kids to other jobs and activities.

“I wish that kids more and more today, we would help them shadow. Get them more connected to people we know doing some careers because when you get down to it, there are a lot of interesting careers when you explore that, but from the surface. It’s probably not going to look like your youtuber making a lot of money. It’s going to take some time to get there,” says Dr. Schroeder.

If your child wants to see if they have what it takes to be a youtuber, the door to secret headquarters in Evansville is always open.

“If kids want to come in here, and you want to grab a product off the shelf or a video game to review, go in the arcade and play and do videos come on in. We’ve got a green screen back here too you can use it any time,” says Osbourne.

