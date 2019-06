The Owensboro Police Department is searching for a person wanted for a recent burglary.

The man was seen on surveillance video breaking into Living Hope Church in Owensboro by breaking through one of the windows.

It happened over the weekend and police say he got away with several keyboards.

If you have any information about this person of interest, please call Detective Champion at 270-687-8890, or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 270-687-8484.

