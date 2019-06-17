Surveillance Camera Footage Leads to Ohio County Man’s Arrest

An Ohio County man was arrested last week after the sheriff’s office received a trespassing complaint on Mt. Pleasant Road in Cromwell.

Deputies arrested 20-year-old Jacob Stewart on three counts including disorderly conduct, indecent exposure and criminal trespassing.

A surveillance camera at the home alerted the homeowner that someone was looking into the window of the home. The surveillance footage showed Stewart committing a sexual act while looking into the window of the home.

After the footage was posted to social media by the victim, Stewart was identified and arrested after a warrant was issued.

