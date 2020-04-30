Surging Warmth This Weekend

With today’s isolated rainfall out of the way, we can look ahead to clearer and cooler conditions returning to the region this evening and overnight. The combination of breezy northerly winds and the gradually decreasing cloud cover will allow temperatures to dip into the mid to low 40s area wide early Friday. In fact, some of us could event see the upper 30s by dawn!

Fortunately, the cooler-than-average conditions won’t last too long, tomorrow’s ample amount of sunshine will help drive temperatures back into the low 70s; we’ll reach 72° in the River City! If you think that sounds pleasant, just wait until you get a load of our Saturday ahead.

Saturday’s anticipated high of 81° will mark our warmest temperature felt here since April 8th when we topped out at a record breaking 86°! It’s expected to be a mild and pleasant day overall, one you’ll undoubtedly want to make the most of due to Sunday’s impending rainfall.

Our next round of precipitation will likely reach the Tri-State during the predawn hours Sunday. The sporadic shower and thunderstorm activity will last up until the early morning hours Monday and leave portions of the region with as much as 0.50”.

Enjoy!