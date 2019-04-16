Surging to the 70s, Heavy Rainfall Late Week

The dry pleasant conditions continue here in the Tri-State. After only hitting 58 Monday in Evansville, temperatures are expected to rise into the upper 70s Tuesday afternoon. With these dry conditions pollen levels are at a hight level and will continue to be high at least through weeks end. I’m sure you’ve seen the orange/yellowish dust on your windshield. Birch, Maple and Oak plaguing all us allergy sufferers.

A gorgeous Tuesday afternoon, a bit breezy with winds gusting to 30MPH, temperatures pushing near 80s in some locations, clouds will increase overnight into Wednesday.

With added cloud cover overnight and south winds at 5-15MPH, temperatures will stay relatively mild in the mid to upper 50s. Wednesday will feature partly sunny skies and highs in the mid to upper 70s. The area will stay dry. Things chance overnight Wednesday through Thursday. A developing area of low pressure out in the Plains will spread scattered showers and thunderstorms into the area Thursday morning, expecting the heaviest rainfall to arrive late Thursday afternoon – evening.

Can’t even rule out some severe thunderstorms with damaging winds and hail. It does appear the core of the severe weather will occur south of the Tri-State where there is more instability and conditions are more favorable. In their latest outlook the SPC has a “Marginal” risk for the entire Tri-State and a “Slight” risk south of Madisonville through the Princeton, KY area. As always will continue to monitor the threat.

Regardless if we see severe storms or not, one thing is looking more and more likely is the heavy rainfall threat Thursday night-Friday. Some parts of the area could end up with 3″ of rain by Friday night especially in south and eastern parts of the Tri-State. Scattered rainfall and damp conditions are expected Friday, this area of low pressure should lift to the northeast and will slowly dry out and clear out through Saturday. Temperatures will fall from the upper 60s to low 70s Thursday into the 50s Friday. Good news Easter still look great with temperatures reaching the upper 70s under sunny skies.

