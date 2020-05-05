Surgical Masks Available for Eligible Businesses

Daviess County Fiscal Court will be distributing masks to businesses set to open on May 11 per Gov. Andy Beshear’s reopening schedule.

Starting Wednesday, May 6 at 8 a.m. businesses with 50 or fewer employees will be eligible to receive 3-ply surgical masks. Businesses will need to call 270-685-8456 to schedule a convenient pickup time.

Upon pickup, businesses must provide a current copy of an Owensboro/Daviess Co. Occupational Business License for verification. Units will be distributed at no charge.

Business types subject to the May 11 date include manufacturing, construction, vehicle and vessel dealerships, professional services (at 50% of pre-outbreak capacity), horse racing (without spectators), pet grooming, and boarding.

In addition, businesses that are currently open having 50 or fewer employees that did not receive masks in prior distributions will be eligible for the program.

The pickup location will be the Daviess Co. Operations Center, 2620 Highway 81, Owensboro, KY 42301. Distribution arrangements will be scheduled on a first come, first serve basis.

Any masks that are failed to be picked up will go back into inventory and a new scheduled time will need to be made by the respective business.

