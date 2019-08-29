Surgeon General Issues Health Advisory on Harmful Effects of Marijuana

A health advisory issued by Surgeon General Jerome Adams raises awareness about the dangerous effects of marijuana on adolescents and pregnant women. The advisory comes after the 33 states have legalized the recreational and medical use of marijuana.

According to the advisory, the concentration of THC in marijuana has tripled since the 1990s making it more potent. Higher doses of THC can produce anxiety, agitation, paranoia, and psychosis.

The advisory says marijuana use among pregnant women is becoming more common. Between 2002 and 2017, the percentage of women using marijuana increased from 3.4 percent to 7 percent.

Marijuana use during pregnancy can have negative effects on the fetus disrupting brain development.

