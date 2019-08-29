Supreme Court Unanimously Rules That AG Beshear Broke the Law in Opioid Case

Governor Matt Bevin released the following statement regarding the Kentucky Supreme Court’s unanimous ruling Thursday that Attorney General Andy Beshear broke the law:

The Supreme Court today unanimously held that Andy Beshear broke the law in awarding outrageous, uncapped state legal contracts to his friends and campaign donors. As Attorney General, Andy Beshear claimed that he is above the law and attempted to put his campaign donors ahead of the interest of Kentuckians in ongoing cases with opioid manufacturers. If allowed to continue, that practice could take millions of dollars away from Kentuckians who need it most and put it in the pockets of Andy’s largest campaign contributors. With today’s ruling, Andy Beshear can no longer engage in this type of soft corruption and will be subject to the same procurement laws and financial oversight as other state agencies. If Andy Beshear feels that he and his office are not competent to fight against the opioid manufacturers, he can still hire outside counsel, but he must do it legally.

To view today’s 7-0 ruling by the Kentucky Supreme Court, click here.

