Supporting Troops Before Departure

Many soldiers say the deployment is going to be hardest on their families. It can be easy to feel isolated while your loved ones are overseas for several months at a time.

“I’m proud of him, but I’m scared for him at the same time. I’ll be sad to see him leave,” says Scott Butler, Spc. Justin Butler’s dad.

This is why the Daviess County Rotary Club handed out hundreds of yellow ribbons to symbolize appreciation for our troops. They will be hanging up all year to remind military families they are not alone.

“You know people are thinking and praying for you and that it’s okay and it’s going to be okay,” says Barbara Poynter, Daviess County Rotarian.

During Thursday’s departure ceremony, the community rallied together to honor troops and support their families. One father says standing by his 20-year-old son as he prepares to be deployed has not been easy.

“I want the clock to stop and slow down, but I’m a father. I’m worried. But I love him and I know he’s in God’s hands,” says Butler.

Military families face a lot of uncertainty when a loved one is overseas, but the love waiting on them back home is what keeps many of them going.

Children that have to cope with a loved one’s deployment has been given a “Troop on the Stoop,” which is a doll resembling their soldier. The purpose is to ease their mind and remind them of their family member. Many more of these dolls are needed to be made and the Rotary Club is raising money in order to make that happen. To help, you can send donations to the Daviess County Rotary Club.

