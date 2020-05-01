Sunshine and Rainfall This Weekend

It has been an absolutely gorgeous end to the work week and an equally stunning beginning of the month of May. Afternoon highs peaked in the mid to low 70s throughout the Tri-State earlier this afternoon, but believe it or not, Saturday is expected to be even more pleasant!

The combination of breezy southerly winds paired with a good amount of sunshine tomorrow will help drive temperatures to their highest point in nearly a month! On April 8th we reached a record-breaking high of 86° in Evansville – Saturday, we’re expected to hit 83° in the River City under partly cloudy skies.

As for Sunday, you may want to have the umbrella ready to go. The first of two rounds

of rainfall are expected to reach the Tri-State early Sunday morning. The on and off rain is expected to continue on for much of the day before departing Sunday evening. We’ll have a brief period of drier and more pleasant weather Monday, but it looks as though round 2 will arrive Monday night – this secondary round will last up until Tuesday afternoon. By the time all of the rain has subsided, some portions of the Tri-State could see upwards of an 1” of rainfall between Sunday and Tuesday alone.

Stay dry.

