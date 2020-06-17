Sunshine and Pleasant Wednesday, Possible Rain Chances Expected Tomorrow

We continue hanging onto the dry and seasonable trend across the Tri-State. Our communities woke up to cool temperatures, with lows dipping into the high 50s and lower 60s. Evansville dropped down to 60° around 6 a.m. before quickly rising into the mid 60s this morning. Today, we will continue to experience the stretch of tranquil and warm conditions across the region. Highs should top out in the mid 80s. Tonight, lows will dip back into the low 60s with increasing cloud cover.

Some unsettling weather will make its way to the Tri-State over the course of the next few days. Right now, there is a possibility of rain moving into the region Thursday. It is part of a stationary front that is hanging out along the Atlantic coast. It will continue tracking back towards the west, bringing us a slight chance of some showers tomorrow afternoon. Thursday continues the warming trend with highs in the mid 80s. Overnight lows will be warmer, falling into the lower to middle 60s. As of now, humidity levels will stay on the drier side through the end of the week, with dew points in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

As we head towards the first day of summer, the hot temperatures will be coming with it. Right now, a mixture of sun and clouds will be in the forecast for Friday with highs right around 90°. We are expected to stay above the 90° mark, with a chance of showers and thunderstorms Saturday afternoon into Sunday. The cold front bringing the Tri-State those rain chances, will also cool temperatures back into the 80s by Monday.

