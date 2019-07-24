Sunshine & Low Humidity, Marvelous Late July Weather Continues

It was another gorgeous start to the day here in the Tri-State, we saw lows dip into the upper 50 to low 60s, officially 64 in Evansville. Mostly sunny skies continue as high pressure continues to ridge across much of the eastern half of the country. This mid-summer treat will continue through the weekend. Temperatures will rise into the low 80s, under mostly sunny skies and a light north wind at 5-10MPH. Heading to the Vanderburgh County 4-H Fair? Couldn’t as for better conditions.

Another cool, crisp and comfortable night is on tap, with clear skies and calm winds temperatures should once again fall into the upper 50s to low 60s Tri-State wide. High pressure will gradually push east Thursday and Friday as will see more of an east to southeast wind take over. Nonetheless the marvelous conditions will continue, dry, sunny and tolerable humidity. Temperatures will rise into the mid to upper 80s through Friday. Average highs this time of the year are around 88. What’s more impressive is to get this many consecutive days with low humidity this time of year across this part of the country.

Temperatures will rise to around 90 over the weekend, once again still seeing low levels of humidity. So even with the 90 forecasted Saturday, conditions won’t be oppressive. Humidity will be creeping back up Sunday through the start of next week. Also showers & thunderstorms chances will increase Monday afternoon and Tuesday.

