Sunny and Hot Monday; Remnants of T.S. Cristobal to Affect the Tri-State

The Tri-State started the morning off with sunny and beautiful skies. Temperatures were a few degrees cooler than Sunday morning. We started off in the mid to upper 60s. The sunshine and heat will definitely be present for our Monday, but the humidity will be on the lower end. Highs are expected to reach the low 90s by late afternoon. Winds from the East will help make conditions feel more comfortable, gusts could reach 20 mph at times.

As the Tri-State heads into the evening hours, we will see another chance of showers and thunderstorms. Tropical Storm Cristobal will continue moving up through portions of Arkansas, Missouri, and into Illinois. It is expected to affect the Tri-State late tonight into Tuesday. Our southern counties fall under a “1” on the Severe Weather Threat Index; our northern counties are at the greatest risk of severe storms falling under a “2”. These storms could bring the possibility of spin up tornadoes and damaging winds.

A frontal boundary out to our West will follow the remnants of Cristobal, bringing the Tri-State another chance of showers and thunderstorms Wednesday morning. The cold front will create cooler temperatures for the rest of the week. By Thursday, rain chances are expected to be out of the area with highs in the mid 80s. We could see temperatures dip into the low 80s by the weekend with sunny skies.

Comments

comments