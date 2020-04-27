Sunny Skies for Now, Possible Severe Storms Loom

We finally will sneak out a completely dry afternoon for your Monday. In addition to the dry conditions wind flow will return from the south that will assist temperatures to rise into the mid-to-upper 60s. Unfortunately, the sun will be shrouded by increasing cloud coverage especially after 2 PM into the overnight hours. The blanket of clouds will help keep temperatures stay on the milder side with a morning low of 55.

This trend continues by Tuesday morning with mostly cloudy skies and warmer temperatures. Temperatures will have a chance to warm deeply into the lower-70s. By the evening there will be a chance for thunderstorms as a inbound cold front marches towards the area. Some storms could reach storm-to-severe limits. As of Monday afternoon, the Storm Prediction Center has issued a “1” and “2” for most of the Tri-State under the Threat Index. The primary threats will be damaging winds >60 MPH and small-to-medium size hail. As of now, the latest timeline for the possibility of seeing strong storms is between the hours of 8 PM tomorrow through 2 AM early Wednesday morning.

Comments

comments