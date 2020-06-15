A Sunny and Pleasant Monday, but the Heat Will Return to the Tri-State

We are beginning to get adjusted to below normal mornings across the Tri-State, but the windows staying open through the night won’t last for much longer. We dropped down to 57° in Evansville, while some areas dipped into the low 50s. Today, we will start to see another stretch of warm and dry weather. Highs are expected to reach the low 80s with sunny and pleasant conditions. Tonight, lows will dip back into the high 50s and low 60s.

Temperatures and humidity levels will be pleasant for the middle of June, but you better enjoy it because temperatures will start climbing towards 90° by mid-week. Tuesday, looks to be another seasonable day, but warmer than Monday. High temps will rise into the mid 80s with a lot of sunshine and clear conditions.

Wednesday is when we’ll begin to see that summer like heat entering the Tri-State. The sunshine is expected to stick around, but temperatures will rise into the upper 80s. As we inch closer to the weekend, temperatures could rise into the 90s, along with some rain chances making a come back.

