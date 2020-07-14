Sunny and Hot Tuesday; Big Changes Headed to the Tri-State Tomorrow

Let’s take it all in today before the conditions take a drastic turn for the rest of the week. This morning, we woke up to cooler temperatures across the Tri-state. Evansville hit a low of 64°; a low temperature we normally don’t see for the month of July. Our Tuesday will gradually warm up into the high 80s, but thankfully humidity levels will still be on the lower end. Temperatures will be able to hit near 90° because winds will be shifting from out of the North to the Southeast. With high pressure still in control, we will experience a lot of sunshine and barely any cloud cover.

Unfortunately, we’ll introduce some unsettling changes into the Tri-State beginning tomorrow. I’m talking about high heat, oppressive humidity, and storm chances. Wednesday will kick off the hot temperatures with highs possibly reaching the low to mid 90s. Sunny and dry conditions are expected for most of Wednesday, but a cold front moving into the Tri-State is expected to produce scattered shower and thunderstorm activity tomorrow night into the early morning hours of Thursday. Some of those storms have the potential to turn Severe, especially in our Illinois and northern Indiana communities. The SPC has placed portions of the Tri-State under a “1” on the Threat Index for Wednesday night. Damaging winds will be possible with this storm system.

The same front is expected to keep scattered shower and thunderstorm activity around for Thursday into Friday. A cooling shower or storm will definitely be welcomed by us in the Tri-state because those heat index values will be ranging from 100-105 degrees both days. The frontal boundary is expected to move out of the Tri-State this weekend. However, rain chances will continue well into next week due to the high heat and humidity.

Air Quality Alert: The Indiana Department of Environmental Management has issued and Air Quality Alert for high levels of Ozone in the air today. The following Southwest Indiana counties are under a Code Orange through midnight: Vanderburgh, Posey, Warrick, Spencer, Gibson, and Pike. Code Orange means the air will be sensitive for individuals with respiratory and health issues. Please avoid spending long periods of time outside and take plenty of breaks.

