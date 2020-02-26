Sunny but Frigid Thursday

The tail end of the rain/snow mix will be ending around 3 PM this afternoon. Although a bulk of the moisture will continue to move eastward we cannot rule out the possibility of seeing a stray snow shower throughout late afternoon and evening.

The significant change you will feel, outside of the snow chance, is the brisk winds. Winds will be sustained 10-15 MPH and will gust as high as 26 MPH. The combination of the winds and the frigid air temperatures will make it feel like the lower-20s. By daybreak, wind chills will get as low as the upper-to-mid teens.

It will be a cold start for tomorrow but the return of sunny skies will be apart of the forecast. Temperatures will spike into the lower-40s. By the evening hours a shield of clouds will move into the area that could give us a small chance of snow throughout the predawn hours into Friday. No accumulations are expected.

