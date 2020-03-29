Sunday Rituals Put on Hold

Just weeks ago the halls of Forest Hills Wesleyan Church were filled with the sound of their church members singing. Now, that life rhythm has been disrupted.

“There’s a certain way I’ve done ministry all my life and basically that’s just all out the window,” says Forest Hills Wesleyan Church Pastor Ray Austin.

Despite the empty pews, congregations are still coming together to worship and pray, but it’s has made a virtual shift. Many churches are having to resort to streaming their services online in order to practice social distancing.

“You can’t go to visit them. You can’t see a sick church member in the hospital so you know. What do you do? How do you connect? And so we are trying to do some creative things to be able to keep people together,” explains Pastor Austin.

As COVID-19 spreads across the country, one ritual after another has been taken away, including Sunday pot lucks and other gatherings.

“Something else that we liked to do was to take a family out so we would like to just invite them out to lunch one day after church. We would go and just sit down and get to know our people a little bit better. So we can share life with each other,” says Forest Hills Wesleyan Church Assistant Pastor Austin Denning. These traditions now put on hold.

“When normal comes back, whatever normal is, we are going to be living in a new normal as far as the way we communicate and connect with each other,” says Pastor Ray Austin.

Illinois and Indiana both issuing statewide stay-at-home orders, carrying into the middle of this year’s holy week.

“It’s really hard to not be able to share in life with each other,” says Denning.

Hana Denning’s mom is a nurse, which means she can’t visit her little grandson as often as she’d like.

“She tried to limit her exposure to him as well with being in the medical field and stuff,” says Hana Denning. This is something that’s been tough on the family. “Especially with him. They are like best buds so that’s kind of hard on her too.”

Although Pastor Ray Austin wants to remind everyone we will get through this.

“Don’t get overwhelmed. Don’t let the enemy discourage us and overwhelm us,” says Pastor Austin.

