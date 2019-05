The Owensboro Pickleball Association is hosting the Inaugural Tri-State Pickle Festival.

The event is scheduled for Saturday, September 28th at Yellow Creek Park in Owensboro, Kentucky.

Sundance Head, the winner of “The Voice,” Season 11, will headline a FREE Concert in the evening.

Also performing are Troy Miller, Alonzo Pennington, and WildSky (Jeff ‘Wildman” Hardesty with Skylar and Sophia Cain).

Comments

comments