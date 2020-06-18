Summer Program Offers Group Activities to Evansville Kids

The City of Evansville Parks and Recreation Department is offering a new way for kids age five to 14 to play in Evansville this summer, called “Summer Play Daze.”

Starting June 18, kids can join in on group activities such as dancing, crafts, laying in sprinklers, playing with a parachute, and more.

Summer Play Daze will take place every Tuesday and Thursday between 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. at different Evansville Neighborhood Parks.

Park Locations and Dates for Summer Play Daze:

June 18 – Bellemede Park

June 23 – Howell Park

June 30 – Bayard Park

July 2 – Vann Park

July 7 – Fulton Park

July 9 – Lorraine Park

July 14 – Tepe Park

July 16 – Akin Park

With COVID-19 shutting down city pools this summer, Summer Play Daze Program Director Holly Schneider said this is another opportunity for kids to still have fun this summer.

“Summer Play Daze provides a variety of activities for children between the ages of 5 and 14 years to participate in while building our community one park at a time,” said Schneider.

Each play day will end with a free snow cone from Kona Ice.

Anyone with more questions about Summer Play Daze can contact Program Director Holly Schneider at 812-568-9340.

Playgrounds in Evansville had been closed since mid-March when they were closed down due to the coronavirus pandemic but were since able to reopen across the Hoosier State as of June 12.

Summer Play Daze is sponsored by: Evansville Parks Foundation, Old National Bank, Berry Global, Vectren, WIKY, WEOA, Deaconess Hospital, Mattingly Charities, and Bunny Bread.

