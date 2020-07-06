Summer Lovers Rejoice!

The dog days of summer are here. Upper-80s and lower-90s will be taking over the region for the unforeseen future, well at least for the next 7 days. But hey, it’s July and these conditions are expected for this time of the year. However, when it comes to the skies above we cannot keep these on autopilot for the next couple of months.

To kick things off for your workweek your Monday afternoon will remain dry across the region. Outside of a few clouds peppered throughout the horizon it will simply be hot and humid with a high reaching the upper-80s. It will be a partly cloudy finish through the evening and overnight with a low of 75.

As we progress through Tuesday and midweek a stubborn weather pattern will settle in throughout the eastern half of the country. Many locations beyond the Storm Team 44 viewing area will normalize with highs approaching the 90s. The convective heat and added daytime moisture will help fuel the potential of seeing afternoon showers and storms. As of now, there is no organize threat of severe storms. Although some of the storms that do develop could reach borderline severe limits. The primary threats being frequent lightning, minor flash flooding and 30-50 MPH wind gust.

When the threat of rain is not on the menu temperatures will soar. In combination with the heat and humidity it will feel like the upper-90s and triple-digits at times. With that said, keep yourself hydrated and protected from the Sun’s harmful UV rays if you do plan to spend time outdoors.

Comments

comments