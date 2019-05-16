Summer-Like Warmth Surges Into the Tri-State

After some patchy fog this morning, temperatures are quickly on the rise. Over the next few days temperatures will rise to their warmest point in about 7 months. In fact temperatures are expected to remain above average through the extended forecast.

Today will see partly cloudy skies as temperatures rise into the low to mid 80s, winds will be out of the southwest at about 5 to 10 mph.

Skies will remain clear overnight, will fall to the mid to upper 60s, so it will be a mild start to our Friday. That will set up likely our warmest day in Evansville since October 8th! Temperatures will rise to the upper 80s, won’t surprise me to see some areas top off around 90. Will see breezy conditions develop through the afternoon, winds out of the southwest gusting to 20mph.

The warm dry weather continues into the weekend. Look for warm and breezy conditions Saturday with highs once again in the upper 80s under wall to wall sunshine. A multi-day severe weather outbreak is expected across much of the Midwest Friday – Saturday, a severe threat may spill into our region by Sunday. The dry weather is expected to continue at least through Sunday. By Sunday afternoon – evening showers and thunderstorm chances increase over the Tri-State, some storms could be strong to severe. Another storm system Tuesday – Wednesday may bring a risk of severe weather to the region.

Comments

comments