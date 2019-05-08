Summer-Like Tease to Potential Severe Storms

If you’re loving these warm and dry conditions we have been experiencing, you’re in luck and will enjoy today. It will down right feel like summer this afternoon as temperatures will reach the mid to upper 80s under a mix of sun and clouds. It will also feel humid and muggy as our southerly flow continues. Will likely see our warmest temperatures in Evansville since October of last year. Expecting showers and thunderstorms to develop this evening through Thursday, then cooler temperatures follow with the passage of a cold front.

Expecting some showers and storms to breakout this evening especially across our western counties, as the line advances eastward it’s expected to lose some punch. The Storm Prediction Center has some of our northwestern most counties in a “Marginal” risk of severe storms, some storms could pack damaging winds (60MPH+) and large hail. We have a 1 out of 5 chance of seeing a severe storm across those areas.

As we move into the overnight a few scattered showers and storms are possible, muggy conditions with lows only falling into the upper 60s. Expecting a line of showers and storms to move through the Tri-State from west to east throughout the morning , some of those storms could pack some strong winds and hail. So prepare for some unsettled weather stepping outside for work and school Thursday morning through the afternoon. Remain weather aware!

We could see another round of thunderstorms in the afternoon ahead of the cold front. Still some uncertainty with how or if those thunderstorms will even develop. The shower and thunderstorm activity we see in the morning could play a role in that possible develop later. The SPC does have the entire area under a “Marginal” risk of severe storms. Damaging winds and hail are the primary threats.

As the front pushes through Thursday afternoon, cooler temperatures will be ushered into the area after hitting the mid 70s, highs by Friday will be in the mid to upper 60s. Cooler weather expected to start the weekend, with a chance of showers Saturday afternoon, some of those showers could linger into Mother’s Day morning, but trending drier by the afternoon. Pleasant and seasonable weather arrives as we being the second week of May.

