I won’t be here this Friday for “Weekend Events”, so I’ve put together a list of summer fun ideas, to get you out of the house and into an Adventure!

First up, have you ever wanted to get up close and personal with one of the most intelligent, social, and empathic (not to mention, grandest) animals on the planet?

You can!





Wilstem Ranch is home to not only some great views, but to several species of animals who are given constant care, attention, and affection on their new habitats.

You can bathe the elephants, get a selfie with a giraffe, catch a cute snap of a kangaroo…and there’s something new this year!

Grizzly Encounters!

And it gets better…

Get 50% off activities or education encounters during the month of June…(not valid on Saturdays) use promo code “50off” when making your reservation online.

Laser lights shows have returned to the Koch Immersive Theater and Planetarium at the Evansville Museum of Arts, History & Science.

There will be 7 different shows, each featuring multi-color, laser light effects and animations projected onto a dome full of stars.

Family shows include Laser Magic and the just-for-children laser light shows are Legends of the Night Sky: Perseus and Andromeda and Legends of the Night Sky: Orion.

Evening laser light shows for teens and adults include: Laser Country, featuring hits from various artists, single artists shows by the Beatles, Led Zeppelin, Metallica and Pink Floyd.

Tickets may be purchased online or at the door.

They end June 23rd.

Art in Bloom is also at the museum this weekend.

Walk this way—or drive, to Lincoln City Saturday, “Toys in the Attic” – an Aerosmith tribute band- will be rocking the Lincoln Amphitheatre!

The band has been called “stunningly accurate”, has played all over the United States since the early 90s and continues to play at large festivals and top venues.

Promoters say to “…anticipate feeling the high energy of a real Aerosmith concert”.

Admission starts at $18.95.

For more summer fun ideas, head over to the calendar at thebestdayeverevansville.com, find something to do, get out and have The Best Day Ever!

Comments

comments