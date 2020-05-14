Summer Food Service Program Providing Meals to Henderson Co. Kids
The food service program operated by Henderson County Schools during the COVID-19 pandemic is serving meals to children starting next week.
On May 21, Henderson County Schools Summer Food Service Program will begin serving meals once a week on Thursdays, from 10 a.m to 1 p.m. to children 18 and younger.
Meals will be provided on a first-come, first-serve basis. Each child will receive a total of 12 meals including breakfast and lunch for the week.
Students do not have to be enrolled in the school where they pick up meals.
Summer Food Service School Sites
- Bend Gate Elementary School
- East Heights Elementary School
- Jefferson Elementary School
Summer Food Service Community Grab & Go Sites
- Corydon Baptist Church & Geneva Store
- Saddlebrook Apts & Sunset Lane/Racetrack Rd Trailer Park
- Fair Acres Apts & Ashford Mobile Home Park Area
- Cambridge Pointe Apartments
- Housing Authority, Arbor Drive, Cottages of Henderson
- Bellfield Baptist Church
- Adams Lane & Woodview Apts
- Beals Church & Spottsville School
The route will run every Thursday from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
