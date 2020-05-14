Summer Food Service Program Providing Meals to Henderson Co. Kids

The food service program operated by Henderson County Schools during the COVID-19 pandemic is serving meals to children starting next week.

On May 21, Henderson County Schools Summer Food Service Program will begin serving meals once a week on Thursdays, from 10 a.m to 1 p.m. to children 18 and younger.

Meals will be provided on a first-come, first-serve basis. Each child will receive a total of 12 meals including breakfast and lunch for the week.

Students do not have to be enrolled in the school where they pick up meals.

Summer Food Service School Sites

Bend Gate Elementary School

East Heights Elementary School

Jefferson Elementary School

Summer Food Service Community Grab & Go Sites

Corydon Baptist Church & Geneva Store

Saddlebrook Apts & Sunset Lane/Racetrack Rd Trailer Park

Fair Acres Apts & Ashford Mobile Home Park Area

Cambridge Pointe Apartments

Housing Authority, Arbor Drive, Cottages of Henderson

Bellfield Baptist Church

Adams Lane & Woodview Apts

Beals Church & Spottsville School

The route will run every Thursday from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

