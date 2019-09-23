Sullivan County Troopers Receive New Equipment

Troopers with the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office have new equipment thanks to a generous donation from Sullivan County Prosecutor Ann Smith-Mischler.

Troopers and detectives received new weapon mounted flashlights, holsters, and two additional ammunition magazines.

Sergeant Kris Fitzgerald stated, “This extra equipment will assist us in helping to keep the community even safer. It is very much appreciated.”

Photo courtesy: Indiana State Police

