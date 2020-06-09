Suicide Rate Spikes for Some Tri-State Counties Amid COVID-19

Social workers say they’re expecting the suicide rate to spike in the coming weeks as more people are still without jobs and money.

“What we’ve seen is kinda of a up-tick in suicide rates in the Tri-State and really that goes along with a nation stats as well” says Stephanie Montgomery the Chief Clinical Director for Lighthouse Counseling Services.

COVID-19 has brought a wave of intense stressors to the lives of many families. The virus has shutdown some of the resources people have traditionally used to cope with stress and mental health.

Jeff Jones is the Daviess County Coroner, he says “40 to 50 years of age is the average age in suicide, predominately males, white males”

Jones office has seen a 50% increase in suicides since March 2020 compared to the same tie period in 2019.

“One of the things we try to look at is what is the underlining cause of the individual committing suicide” says Jones.

“Men in particular in that age range, the means in which they have to complete suicide are more lethal, so with women, you find more over doses often” says Social Worker Stephanie Montgomery.

Experts say money, relationship issues, illness, or isolation away from normal routines during the COVID-19 pandemic contribute to those inflicting self harm.

“In the next weeks to months we fully expect a huge surge with people having suicides attempts or thoughts” says Montgomery.

Right in the middle of the stay at home order, the Vanderburgh County Coroners office saw their suicide rate double in April 2020 compared to previous years. More people in Vanderburgh County committed suicide on Tuesdays and Wednesdays than any other day of the week.

“We’ve always heard of the Monday blues, they’ve thought about it Saturday, Sunday and Monday and something sets them off through the week, which helps do do what they’ve been thinking about” adds Montgomery.

Experts say to watch for warning signs, if you someone you know is acting different, purchases a firearm on a whim, takes a large finical risk or maybe they give away items of value without reason, talk to that person. If they need help, encourage them to talk to someone or call the National Suicide hotline at 1-800-273-8255.

“The expectation of what people have are going to look very different to what reality truly is when we start to reenter the workforce and all that” Montgomery says.

The Hopkins County and Henderson County Coroners Offices sat they have not investigated a suicide during the COVID-19 pandemic.

