Suicide by Cop Could be Motive in Officer Involved Shooting in Boonville

The Vanderburgh County Coroner releases the cause of death for the suspect in an officer involved shooting in Boonville. Steve Lockyear says 58-year-old died from multiple gunshot wounds to the torso causing internal bleeding.

Suicide by cop could be the motive behind an officer involved shooting at Governor Boon Square Apartments.

Indiana State Police Detectives say a 911 call reporting a man with two knives threatening people at Governor Boon Square Apartments came from the suspect’s phone.

Police say Coleman lived at the complex and believe Coleman made the 911 call to initiate a confrontation with officers.

When officers arrived, they say no one else was outside at the apartment other than Coleman and no other tenants reported being threatened or injured by Coleman.

The Boonville City Police Officers involved in the incident have been identified as Lt. Mark Hadley and Patrolman Trevor Winters. Both officers are on paid administrative leave until at least Monday.

An autopsy was set for this afternoon in Vanderburgh County.

This shooting is still under investigation.

