Submissions Being Accepted for America’s State Park Photo Contest

An advocacy group with a mission to promote and advance the state park systems, America’s State Parks announced the launch of a national photo contest.

The contest gives contestants the opportunity to visually share the beauty of their respective state. Hoosiers have a chance to win an RV rental through the contest.

The RV rental is part of a $2,500 package that is the overall grand prize. Winners in five categories will receive a $500 REI gift card as well as a camping pillow. The categories are activities, friends and family, camping, wildlife, and scenic and seasons.

Entries will be accepted through June 30th at America’s State Parks.

Winners will be announced in September.

