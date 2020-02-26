Subaru Announces $158 Million Expansion, Adding 350 Jobs in Lafayette

Subaru of Indiana Automotive is planning a major expansion in Lafayette that would make room for 350 new workers.

The dealership company announced Wednesday a $158 million service parts facility and a transmission assembly shop will be constructed this summer.

According to a news release, the service parts facility will be a stand-alone building and the transmission assembly shop will be added on to the existing plant.

Lafayette’s Subaru facility is the company’s only U.S. assembly plant. It employs more than 6,000 people and produces the Subaru Legacy, Impreza, Outback and Ascent models.

The Indiana Economic Development Corporation is offering the company up to $2.65 million in conditional tax credits from the Hoosier Business Investment tax credit program as well as up to $350,000 in training grants based on the company’s job creation plans. Lafayette and Tippecanoe County plan to offer additional incentives.

