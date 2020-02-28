EvansvilleIndiana

Styx to Perform at Evansville’s Old National Events Plaza

The band Styx is set to perform at the Old National Events Plaza in Evansville, Indiana.

On Wednesday, July 29, 2020, the band will play at the Old National Events Plaza (Aiken Theatre), which is located at 715 Locust Street in Evansville, Indiana.

Tickets start at $39.00 plus applicable fees and go on-sale Friday, March 6th at 10:00 a.m. CST.

You can find more information and a complete schedule of events on the Old National Events Plaza website.

Styx has a list of upcoming shows and more on their official website.

