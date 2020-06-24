Styx Evansville Concert Rescheduled for 2021

That Styx concert that was planned to take place in Evansville, Indiana, at the Old National Events Plaza on Wednesday, July 29, 2020, has now been rescheduled.

According to an announcement made Wednesday, the Styx concert will now be postponed until Thursday, March 11, 2021.

Tickets purchased for use on the original date will be honored for the new date.

A refund will be available for those who need one until July 24, 2020.

An event page for the Styx show that will now be held on March 11, 2021, can be found on the Styx Facebook page.

