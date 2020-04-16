Stylists Debate Returning to Work Too Soon

Stylists remain divided over whether to return to work before the Coronavirus pandemic ends.

Some stylists and barbers across the Tri-State are asking people to sign a petition, allowing them to get back to work.

Hair salons like Shannon Aleksandr’s Salon & Spa have been closed for weeks, putting many families in dire straights with no income.

That’s why other stylists are asking people to sign a petition to get them back to work.

Indiana, Kentucky and Illinois petitions are circling the Internet, and people asking for the governors to allow hair salons to allow one client at a time per hair stylist.

However, some stylists are saying that defeats the purpose of being under quarantine for weeks, and it would violate state-regulated health codes they have already agreed to follow.

Artist and stylist JD Opel says they decided to close Shannon Aleksandr’s Salon & Spa before state lawmakers required them to close, to help prevent the spread.

He says he completely understands why people want to get back to work and have their hair styled, but he says the salon plans to remain closed until the pandemic clears, because their clients’ safety is more important than making money.

“I understand completely what they’re going through financially, but who wants to touch 10 people a day even though they’re alone with them? But, then those 10 people will end up taking it home with them, and you don’t know what you’re coming into contact with,” Opel said.

Opel said they’ve been accommodating customers online by selling products and talking to clients about do-it-yourself ways to style their hair for the time being.

Meantime, those petitions to get stylists back to work are gaining attention online.

To add your name to the Indiana, Kentucky or Illinois petitions, you can click any of those states.

