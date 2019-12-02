Sturgis Man Arrested for Meth Following Traffic Stop

A Sturgis man was arrested on multiple charges following a traffic stop in Providence, Kentucky.

Roy Morgan, 40, was pulled over for not wearing his seatbelt Sunday just after 10 a.m. Police say Morgan was driving under the influence and had methamphetamine inside his vehicle.

Morgan was arrested and lodged in the Webster County Detention Center where he was charged with failure to wear seatbelts, failure to notify address change to the department of transportation, DUI, and possession of a controlled substance.

