Stuff the Bus to Take Place in Owensboro on July 26

On July 26th, the Daviess County Public Schools and Owensboro Public Schools will work together to help “stuff the bus” at two Owensboro Wal-Mart locations.

School buses for both districts will be located in the parking lots of Wal-Marts, located at 5031 Frederica St. and 3151 Kentucky 54.

The event will take place from 8AM to 7PM.

Donations of school supplies can be dropped off at the buses. These include:

Paper (loose leaf and notebooks)

School glue

Scissors

Rulers

Pencils, pens, highlighters, crayons

Folders and binders

Backpacks

Calculators

This is the third year for the event, sponsored by Daviess County Public Schools and Owensboro Public Schools Family Resource and Youth Services Centers.

