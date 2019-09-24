Study: Boonville Second Most Dangerous Place in Indiana

When you think of Boonville, people usually discuss the small community where everyone knows everyone. However, a recent study is calling attention to the community’s crime rate.

In fact, recent findings show the town has the second-highest number of violent crime committed per capita. It’s hard to believe, but Boonville tied with Indianapolis with a 1.1 risk factor out of a hundred. Keep in mind, this data is based on the total population not the total number of crimes committed.

Kathy Metzger has been working in a convenience store in Boonville for nearly two years and says both she and the overnight crew haven’t experienced too many issues.

“Nothing like anyone is coming in or stealing or anything or that they feel threatened or anything like that,” says Metzger. “It’s just little minor things.”

This list is based on population, not the total number of crimes. Boonville is a smaller town with a population of about 6,000. This played a big role in these findings. Although, some people say even after taking this into account they are still concerned.

“It makes me not want to come to Boonville,” says Lisa Gray.

44News did some digging and found Boonville is not as dangerous as this article made it seem. As of recently, records show 19 registered sex offenders living in Boonville. The chance of becoming a victim of either a violent crime or property crime is only about one in 30.

Kathy Metzger says living and working in Boonville is typically peaceful.

“About the only time you ever hear any big excitement is like the Fourth of July when everybody is shooting off fireworks and that’s about it. Other than that it’s very quiet,” says Metzger.

If you would like to see what other cities made the top 10 most dangerous list you can click here.

Comments

comments