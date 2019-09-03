Study Unveils Cities With Best and Worst Drivers

A new study ranks Indianapolis as the 53rd worst United States city to drive in. The personal finance website, WalletHub, released 2019’s Best and Worst Cities to Drive In on Tuesday morning.

WalletHub compared 100 of the most populated United States cities using four key categories, including cost of ownership and maintenance, traffic and infrastructure, safety, and access to vehicles and maintenance.

Drivers annually spend an average of more than 310 hours on the road. That’s nearly 13 days.

