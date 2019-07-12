Study Sheds Light on State of Housing in Perry County

The Perry County Development Corporation has launched a study to determine the state of available housing in Perry County.

The study was initiated by officials to assess the disproportionate number of people who work in Perry County, yet reside outside the line county lines.

The study calculated the Perry Co. labor force housing desires, with the highest demand for three-bedrooms and a growing need for four-bedrooms homes, ranging in price from $150,000 to $250,000.

PCDC Vice President, Erin Emerson says, “Housing has been a key focus area of the PCDC for the past several years, especially as the number of available jobs in the County has increased. Conversations with local employers, in addition to commuting patterns and lack of population growth, have continually pointed to the need for additional housing options in our community. The findings of the study confirm

the need.”

For the full study, click here

Comments

comments