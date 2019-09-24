Decline in Farm Related Deaths Linked to Shrinking Farm Numbers, Study Finds

A new study by Purdue University’s Agriculture Safety and Health Program found the decline in farm-related deaths is linked to the decline in farm numbers in Indiana. As part of National Farm Safety and Health Week, the program released the annual Indiana Farm Fatality Summary with Historical Overview.

According to research, the average of documented 2018 victims was 48.6 years with four being under the age of 18, and 16 being age 60 or older. The program reported 34 work-related, on-farm deaths in the state in 2018, a 27.2 decline since 1970.

“The fatality data continues to show a general downward trend that parallels the decline in the number of farm operations, which has likely contributed more to the reduction in farm-related fatalities than any other single factor,” the report states.

Of the total number of fatalities, 44 percent were tractor-related incidents, representing the fourth-highest annual number for the past 25 years.

The program has monitored farm-related fatalities in Indiana for nearly 60 years using sources including news reports, web searches, personal interviews and voluntary reporting from extension educators and individuals.

Click here to read the full report.

