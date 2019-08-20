Study Ranks Indiana as 27th Best State in the Country for Women’s Equality

Indiana has been ranked 27th in the country for women’s equality, according to a study. The personal finance website, WalletHub, released its report on “2019’s Best & Worst States for Women’s Equality”, on Tuesday.

The study focused on three key dimensions in workplace environment, education and health, and political empowerment. Among those dimensions were over a dozen metrics involving disparities like income, share of executive positions, share of minimum-wage workers, unemployment, advanced educational attainment, share of lawmakers and more.

Indiana had a score of 54.06, ranking 27th but was well ahead Illinois with a score of 48.76. Indiana ranked 37th in workplace environment, 24th in education and health, and 24th in political empowerment.

Kentucky, however, ranked 24th with a score of 55.74.

