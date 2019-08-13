Study: Lonely People Rely on Dating Apps

People classifying themselves as lonely or who have social anxieties are more apt to become addicted to dating apps.

This is according to a new study from Ohio State University examining nearly 300 college students.

Researchers found those who suffer from loneliness and anxiety use dating apps to the point where it negatively impacts their lives.

The study says some individual’s activity on the apps interrupts their work flow and school studies.

Analysts found those with social anxiety say they like dating apps because they can interact with others without actually meeting in person.

