Study Initiated for Mid-States Corridor Project

The Mid-States Corridor Regional Development Authority has announced the launch of the Tier 1 environmental study for the Mid-States Corridor Project.

The Mid-States Corridor is anticipated to begin at the William H. Natcher Bridge crossing of the Ohio River near Rockport, continue generally through the Huntingburg and Jasper area and extend north to connect to Interstate 69.

The Tier 1 EIS will include the following:

Analysis and comparison of benefits, impacts, and costs of a range of reasonable options to identify a preferred corridor for the proposed facility

Assessment of the social, economic and environmental impacts of each corridor, along with consideration of ways to avoid, minimize or mitigate impacts

Identification of the project’s purpose and need, and consideration of a variety of options to meet both, including improvements to and use of existing facilities and construction of new roadway facilities

Analysis of a no-build alternative to serve as a baseline for comparison

The Tier 1 EIS is expected to take over two years to complete with a Record of Decision expected in summer 2021. The ROD is the Federal Highway Administration’s final approval of the preferred corridor.

Public forums will be held for community members to voice their opinions and concerns about the Mid-States Corrido Project. The first Mid-State Corridor public meetings are planned for early August.

Meetings are planned for Washington, French Lick, and Jasper at the following locations:

Monday, Aug. 5: Washington High School 608 E. Walnut St., Washington, IN Auditorium (Enter through Gate 4 off 7th St.)

Tuesday, Aug. 6: Springs Valley High School 326 S. Larry Bird Blvd., French Lick, IN Cafeteria

Thursday, Aug. 8: Jasper High School 1600 St. Charles St., Jasper IN Cafeteria



