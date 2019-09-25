Study Finds Racial Discipline Disparities in Tri-State Schools

Racial disparities can affect students everywhere especially when it comes to administrators disciplining their students. Statistics show black children are more likely to get in school and out of school suspension than white students.

Findings from the American Psychological Association shows schools that are quick to give out-of-school suspensions lead to more academic issues, especially if that punishment was given unfairly.

“No child should go through that,” says Felicia Rogers. “I mean I know it’s there and it’s present. I just personally haven’t been able to deal with it.”

Statistics released by the Indiana Department of Education show racial disparities do exist when it comes to school discipline.

In Indiana, black children were more than twice as likely to get in-school suspension and four times as likely to get out-of-school suspension than white students. Some parents say this has to change.

“Who wants their kids mistreated? Nobody likes that,” says Marivel Avila.

There appears to be a direct link between schools that are struggling academically and above-average suspension rates. This trend exists in some tri-state schools.

At the Academy for Innovative Studies suspension rates among black and Hispanic students are just over 40%, but around 18% for white students.

Minority students at Glenwood Academy make up 68.3% of suspensions compared to about 9% of white students.

One mom says her children attend schools that are struggling, but even after defending themselves in a fight were never expelled or suspended.

“He was like ‘I fought with him, but he got in trouble because he started it,'” says Avila.

The Indiana Department of Education is now working with schools across the state to help improve school behavior and discipline.

Research shows that out of school suspensions can lead to much more than just low grades. It also increases a student’s risk of dropping out and even getting in trouble with the law.

If you would like to see how disciple is taken care of at your child’s school, click here, search the school, and select the “environment” tab.

