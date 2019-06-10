Students to Participate in Mock Crash Simulation

Students with Deaconess/EVSC Health Science Institute will participate in a mock multiple casualty incident that simulates injuries and fatalities. This will be done through a partnership with the University of Southern Indiana and Volunteer Township Fire Department of Perry, German, and Marrs.

Students will be playing victims with different degrees of injuries for the purpose of triage training.

The simulation will take place on Monday, June 10th at 6:30 p.m. at the USI Broadway Recreational Sports Complex.

More information/interviews: Please contact Rachel Heck at 812-217-9196 or Tom Jankowski at 812-266-1184.

Comments

comments