Students Not Injured in Accident Between EVSC School Bus and Car Friday Morning

There were no serious injuries in an accident involving an EVSC school bus and a car early Friday morning.

The accident took place after 6:30 near the intersection of U.S. 41 and Washington Ave. EVSC said that the students on board the school bus were checked out by EMS and didn’t have any injuries. The students were loaded onto another school bus and taken to school

EVSC says that the students will be monitored in case they develop any pain throughout the morning. No word on any injuries in the car from the accident.

