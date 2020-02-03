Students Make Port Pillows for Cancer Patients

Students at Resurrection School in Evansville are working to help patients that are fighting cancer.

Chemo Buddies received 200 “Port Pillows” from students who have been busy at work on this labor of love for months.

Port Pillows are used when patients travel to chemotherapy. The pillow sits between the patient’s shoulder and seatbelt.

“A “Port Pillow” is a small pillow that covers your chemo port and protects it from the seatbelt when riding in a car. At Chemo Buddies, we feel it is an essential for all patients, and we constantly struggle to meet the demand…as it is a homemade item and people just don’t sew much anymore,” Chemo Buddies said in a Facebook post.

Students started the project back in October and donated the 200 port pillows to chemo buddies on Monday, Feb. 3.

“I made a couple of port pillows to send to them, and then I helped raise some money, too. It’s really life-changing, it just makes me really happy to be able to help other people,” one student involved in the project said.

Resurrection School also collected money as part of the project.

Students were able to raise $1,000 dollars which was also donated to Chemo Buddies.

