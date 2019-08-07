Students Head Back to School in Kentucky and Indiana

Students and teachers across the Tri-State headed back to class today as a brand new school year gets underway for thousands of kids in Indiana and Kentucky.

A brand new day marks a brand new start for Vogel Elementary students, and for many heading back to school.

Students of all shapes and sizes loaded up with backpacks and notebooks, ready to start this year’s semester and learn about their favorite subjects:

“Math. It’s kinda easier for me,” explained incoming fourth grader Gracie Lifief.

But while for many, especially kindergarteners, this is their first time at school, the staff at Evansville Vanderburgh School Corporation has been ready for this day for weeks.

“We are well prepared for this. This is not our first day of school. We’re ready and we’ll take great care of your kiddos,” laughed superintendent Dr. David Smith.

Those kids were off to a great start, greeted by teachers, principals, and some special guests.

They came ready to hit the books and begin the first lessons of the new year.

“Food service, bus transportation, teachers technology, facilities you name it. Everyone’s been working hard to make today a great success,” listed Jason Woebkenberg with EVSC.

From ABCs to Advanced Placement courses, those coming to school on day one were eager for what’s in store and to meet new and old friends, preparing for a lifetime of learning and success.

“I get to go to recess. I see lots of my friends. My friend Riley has the same backpack as me,” said Gracie.

While this is the first day for many, more students will be back next week.

The full back-to-school calendar for the 2019-2020 school year can be found here.

